Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
InnoCan meldet den Eintritt in den boomenden US-Beauty-Markt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.02.2021 | 12:03
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Haikou Attracts Over One Million Tourists during Chinese New Year Holiday

HAIKOU, China, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, China celebrated its grandest annual event -- the Chinese New Year. In Hainan, a major tourist province in southern China, citizens' enthusiasm for traveling continued to surge. According to Haikou Tourism Development Commission, the capital Haikou received a total of 1,171,100 visitors during the seven-day holiday, raking in RMB 1.291 billion.

During the holiday, a variety of activities were carried out in major attractions in the city. At the public dock for Haikou National Sailing Base, sailboats, sailboards, rowing boats and yachts were provided for visitors to have fun with the seawater on the west coast of Haikou. At the century-old Haikou Clock Tower, the city's landmark, a large-scale light show was launched for the first time. With three-dimensional sound and light effects, the show presented Haikou's sea culture and Nanyang culture, becoming a "new hotspot" at night for citizens and tourists in Haikou.

In terms of rural tourism, Haikou held the Wenshan Xinpo Winter Fruit and Vegetable Picking Festival, which offered countryside picnics, "Gongdao" meals, and other rural activities; the Haikou Lianlizhi Fisherman's Guesthouse rolled out activities such as mangrove tours, snack making, and long table barbecues, gaining wide popularity among tourists.

This year, duty-free shopping also became a "trump card" that attracted visitors to Haikou. During the seven-day holiday, the duty-free stores in Haikou received 32,712 visitors, up 51.8% year-on-year, with sales revenue of RMB 157 million and per capita expenditure of RMB 4,805, up 225.5% and 43.81%, respectively.

Image Attachments Link:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=384979
Caption: Changying Wonderland in Xiuying District, Haikou City, Hainan Province, China saw a big jump in visitors during the Chinese New Year holiday.


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.