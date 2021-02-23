Trinseo mit Hauptsitz in Berwyn, USA, ist global tätiger Materialanbieter und Hersteller von Kunststoffen, synthetischem Kautschuk und Latex-Bindemitteln. Mit der Übernahme von API Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali im Juni 2017 erweiterte das Unternehmen das Produktportfolio um Soft-Touch-Polymere wie thermoplastische Elastomere (TPEs), thermoplastische Polyurethane (TPUs), EVA-basierte Compounds ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
TRINSEO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de