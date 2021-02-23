Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.02.2021
InnoCan meldet den Eintritt in den boomenden US-Beauty-Markt!
WKN: A2PA3E ISIN: US36467X2062 
Frankfurt
23.02.21
09:14 Uhr
2,335 Euro
+0,145
+6,62 %
PR Newswire
23.02.2021 | 12:21
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gaming Innovation Group - Mandatory notification of trade

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protocol Ventures AB, a company owned by Petter Nylander, Chairman of the board and primary insider of Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG), has today purchased 21,800 shares in GiG at a price of SEK 22.95 per share. After this transaction, close associates of Petter Nylander owns 119,800 shares in GIG.

For further information, please contact:
Petter Nylander, Chairman of GiG, petter.nylander@gig.com +46 76 525 09 55

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gaming-innovation-group/r/gaming-innovation-group---mandatory-notification-of-trade,c3294007

© 2021 PR Newswire
