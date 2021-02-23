Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc: Cooper Standard Recognized as One of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies for the Second Consecutive Year by Ethisphere

Recognition honors those companies who understand the importance of leading, making hard but values-based decisions, and their overall commitment to integrity

NORTHVILLE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / For the second time, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies.

Cooper Standard is committed to world-class operations through honest, ethical and responsible business, and is proud to be one of only four honorees in the automotive industry. In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.

"The true strength of a company, and the values that govern it, become even more evident during challenging times," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "Our positive work environment and culture provides Cooper Standard the needed foundation to maintain our steadfast commitment to being a trustworthy business. Being again recognized by the Ethisphere® Institute as one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies is a testament to our values, culture and employees who are dedicated to conducting responsible business throughout the Company."

"While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead - above all other institutions - on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "The World's Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at Cooper Standard for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

This year, the process was streamlined and question set expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.

The full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components in diverse transportation and industrial markets. Products include sealing, fuel and brake delivery and fluid transfer systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 25,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

CPS_G

Media Contacts

Cooper Standard

Chris Andrews

(248) 596- 6217

candrews@cooperstandard.com

Ethisphere

Clea Nabozny

clea.nabozny@ethisphere.com

SOURCE: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/631155/Cooper-Standard-Recognized-as-One-of-the-2021-Worlds-Most-Ethical-Companies-for-the-Second-Consecutive-Year-by-Ethisphere