ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notice of Results

Ashtead Group plc

23rdFebruary 2021

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Announcement of Q3 Results

Ashtead Group plc announces that its third quarter results for the period ended 31stJanuary 2021 will be announced on 2ndMarch 2021.

A live webcast of the analyst and investor conference call will be broadcast from 10.00am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.

Further enquiries:

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700

Maitland

James McFarlane - 0207 379 5151