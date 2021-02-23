The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Correction to Dividend Record Date

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

Correction to dividend record date

As announced within the Half-year Report on 18 February 2021, the Company has declared a second interim dividend of 0.90 pence per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ending 31 May 2021, payable on 28 May 2021 and with an ex-dividend date of 25 March 2021.

In correction to the original announcement, the dividend will be paid to shareholders registered at the close of business on 26 March 2021, rather than 26 March 2022 as previously stated. All other details remain unchanged.

23 February 2021

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45