Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
InnoCan meldet den Eintritt in den boomenden US-Beauty-Markt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.02.2021 | 13:21
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Correction to Dividend Record Date

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Correction to Dividend Record Date

PR Newswire

London, February 23

The Diverse Income Trust plc
(the "Company")

Correction to dividend record date

As announced within the Half-year Report on 18 February 2021, the Company has declared a second interim dividend of 0.90 pence per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ending 31 May 2021, payable on 28 May 2021 and with an ex-dividend date of 25 March 2021.

In correction to the original announcement, the dividend will be paid to shareholders registered at the close of business on 26 March 2021, rather than 26 March 2022 as previously stated. All other details remain unchanged.

23 February 2021

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.