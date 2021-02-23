Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
23.02.2021 | 13:41
First North Denmark: NPinvestor.com A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:



ISIN                                  Name

DK0060827269                NPinvestor.com



The company has been given observation status because the company has announced
that they have entered into an agreement to acquire Blockbonds AS against
payment with new shares in the company. If the transaction is approved, the new
shareholders will hold 99.48 % of the share capital in the company. 

According to rule 2.5 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 23 Febuary 2021.



_______________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45
33 93 33 66.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
