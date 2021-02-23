First North Denmark: NPinvestor.com A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0060827269 NPinvestor.com The company has been given observation status because the company has announced that they have entered into an agreement to acquire Blockbonds AS against payment with new shares in the company. If the transaction is approved, the new shareholders will hold 99.48 % of the share capital in the company. According to rule 2.5 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 23 Febuary 2021. _______________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.