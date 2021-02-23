Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2021) - Stem Holdings, Inc. DBA Driven by Stem (OTCQX: STMH) (CSE: STEM) (the "Company" or "Stem"), the first multi-state, vertically integrated farm-to-home (F2H) cultivation and technology omnichannel cannabis company featuring a proprietary Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) marketplace platform, today announced it will be participating at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place on February 25-26, 2021.

Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer of Driven by Stem, will be participating in a fireside chat on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10:00 am ET. Management will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the event. To schedule a meeting, please contact STEM@kcsa.com.

We invite shareholders and all interested parties to join us for a full day of networking, dealmaking and discovery. Sign up to get a free spectator pass for the event: https://events.benzinga.com/ccc-free-registration.

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Benzinga's virtual Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live presentations from top CEOs, investors, and leaders in the cannabis space. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://events.benzinga.com/ccc-free-registration.

About Stem Holdings

Stem is a leading omnichannel, vertically-integrated cannabis branded products and technology company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, distribution, and delivery-as-a-service (DaaS) operations throughout the United States. Stem's family of award-winning brands includes TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts; Cannavore edible confections; Doseology, a CBD mass-market brand launching in 2021; as well as DaaS brands Budee and Ganjarunner through the acquisition of Driven Deliveries. Budee and Ganjarunner e-commerce platforms provide direct-to-consumer proprietary logistics and an omnichannel UX (user experience) / CX (customer experience).

