Conexiom, the leading provider of sales order and invoice automation solutions, today announces a key step in accelerating growth in Europe and the UK. Industry veteran Dominic Aelberry has been appointed Vice President of UK and EMEA. Aelberry will work with UK and European customers to help them drive greater revenue, reduce costs, and deliver superior customer experiences.

"Our customers are using our automation platform to become a more efficient, agile, and resilient business," said Conexiom President and CEO Ray Grady. "With Dom's leadership and our commitment to expanding our EMEA presence with offices in Germany and the UK, we'll be able to deliver all of our services locally and gain a deeper understanding of the local manufacturer and distributor automation needs."

Coming off of a year of record-breaking growth in 2020, Conexiom is expanding its EMEA-based workforce in all business functions, including sales, business development, customer success, and marketing. The company is also allocating resources to localize its offering to better service existing customers and prospects, specifically in the DACH region.

"We have started an accounts payable invoice automation program with Conexiom. I have found them easy to work with, responsive to our needs, and able to work with us to make sure we are able to fulfill our business needs," said an IT executive at a leading distributor in the U.K.

Aelberry will lead Conexiom's expansion geographically in countries with potential for accelerated growth. He joins the team with an impressive background of senior leadership roles in technology with an emphasis on cloud solutions, including Dell, IBM, and OpenText. Before joining Conexiom, Aelberry was Vice President, EMEA and APAC at Upland Software.

"I'm no stranger to the importance of digital transformation and automation," said Aelberry. "As more enterprises prioritise investing in automation, the solutions that create operational efficiencies, reducing costs and errors and improve customer service levels without adding costs will provide significant business value. That's why Conexiom's offering of 100% data accurate touchless automation is simply unmatched."

About Conexiom

Conexiom's SaaS automation platform eliminates manual entry and approvals in the order fulfillment process, by transforming complex unstructured data into 100% accurate touchless documents, delivered seamlessly into the ERP. Manufacturers and distributors across the globe, such as Grainger, Genpak, Prysmian, Rexnord, USESI, and Compugen trust Conexiom to improve efficiency, speed and accuracy, increase profitability, and elevate the customer experience while eliminating unnecessary costs from manual approaches.

Conexiom is based in Vancouver, BC, and has offices in Kitchener, ON; London, England; and Chicago, IL. For more information, visit Conexiom.com.

