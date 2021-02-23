Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Kancera AB (69/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Kancera AB's annual general meeting, held on May 28, 2020, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:10. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Feb 24, 2021. The order book will not change. Short name: KAN Terms: Reverse split: 1:10 Current ISIN: SE0003622265 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Feb 23, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0015658570 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Feb 24, 2021