Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
InnoCan meldet den Eintritt in den boomenden US-Beauty-Markt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JJCT ISIN: SE0003622265 Ticker-Symbol: 3EE 
Frankfurt
23.02.21
08:03 Uhr
0,178 Euro
+0,006
+3,49 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KANCERA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KANCERA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
23.02.2021 | 14:05
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Kancera AB (69/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Kancera AB's annual general meeting, held on May
28, 2020, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:10.
The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Feb 24, 2021. The
order book will not change. 

Short name:                                  KAN                
Terms:                                       Reverse split: 1:10
Current ISIN:                                SE0003622265       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code:  Feb 23, 2021       
New ISIN code:                               SE0015658570       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:     Feb 24, 2021
KANCERA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.