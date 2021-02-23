

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, The Brink's Co. (BCO) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2021, in line with analysts' estimates.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings from continuing operations in a range of $2.80 to $3.90 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $4.15 to $5.35 per share on revenues between $4.10 billion and $4.50 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.45 per share on revenues of $4.15 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said the confidence in the guidance is based on continued retail recovery from pandemic lows, the realization of full-year benefits from the G4S acquisitions, and the sustainability of its cost reductions. Brink's completed its acquisition of the majority of the cash operations of U.K.-based G4S plc. in February.



