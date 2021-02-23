Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: EXCHANGE NOTICE 23.2.2021 BONDS (Record Id 116304)

EXCHANGE NOTICE 23.2.2021 BONDS (Record Id 116304) AMENDMENT TO FINAL TERMS OF A BOND LISTED ON 18.7.2019 The interest of the attached bond will be amended. The interest rate is 3.00 per cent per annum until 18 July 2021. From 18 July 2021 the interest rate will be 2.27 per cent per annum. The issuer is Kuntarahoitus Oyj (Municipality Finance Plc). Please find identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=842082