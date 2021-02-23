Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
InnoCan meldet den Eintritt in den boomenden US-Beauty-Markt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
23.02.2021 | 14:17
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: EXCHANGE NOTICE 23.2.2021 BONDS (Record Id 116304)

EXCHANGE NOTICE 23.2.2021 BONDS (Record Id 116304)

AMENDMENT TO FINAL TERMS OF A BOND LISTED ON 18.7.2019

The interest of the attached bond will be amended.

The interest rate is 3.00 per cent per annum until 18 July 2021. From 18 July
2021 the interest rate will be 2.27 per cent per annum. 

The issuer is Kuntarahoitus Oyj (Municipality Finance Plc). Please find
identifiers in the attached document. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=842082
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.