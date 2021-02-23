A milestone in the ongoing internationalisation for e-bot7

e-bot7, the leading provider of Conversational AI in customer service, has implemented a translation layer for its AI platform that uses advanced machine learning technologies. High-quality translations can thus be provided on demand: The AI platform can now communicate with customers in 70+ languages as a smart chatbot. This is an important step for Conversational AI and a milestone for the company as it continues to internationalise.

Munich, Germany, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Conversational AI platform now available in more than 70 languages.

High-quality translations are achieved through Neural Machine Translation.

Till Bauer, Tech Lead of the Machine Learning department explains: "We have expanded our translation layer by adding more languages. We chose Neural Machine Translation as our approach because machine translation can already access our existing models."

"As an international company, it is enormously important for us to be able to map as many languages as possible in our target markets," explains Maximilian Gerer, co-founder and CTO of e-bot7. "With the help of Neural Machine Translation, we were thus able to add the new translation layer to our platform so that we can deliver outstanding linguistic quality to the customer."

Outside of the English-speaking regions, various providers of smart chatbots in comparison to e-bot7 cannot deliver the linguistic quality that customers perceive as standard in customer service today. For this reason, the platform was expanded to include the translation layer. Previously, the AI platform was already available in nine languages.

The following languages are now available: Afrikaans, Albanian, Amharic, Arabic, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Bengali, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Catalan, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Croatian, Danish, Dari, Catalan, English, Estonian, Farsi (Persian), Finnish, French, French-Canadian, Georgian, German, Greek, Gujarati, Haitian Creole, Hausa, Hebrew, Hindi, Icelandic, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Kazakh, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Malay, Malayalam, Maltese, Macedonian, Mongolian, Norwegian, Pashto, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Sinhalese, Slovak, Slovenian, Somali, Spanish, Spanish-Mexican, Swahili, Swedish, Filipino Tagalog, Tamil, Czech, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Uzbek, Vietnamese and Welsh.

Attachments