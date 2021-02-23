Landmark global agreement reached with Peter Burwash International to feature Slinger Bag's innovative sports technology across its prestigious tennis resort portfolio

Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2021) - Slinger Bag (OTCQB: SLBG), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, today announced a partnership agreement with Peter Burwash International (PBI), the iconic tennis club and resort management company, operating a portfolio of 59 prestigious tennis destinations around the world.

Under the terms of the exclusive new 3 year agreement, PBI will work with Slinger Bag to promote its game-changing Slinger Bag ball launcher product through a number of cooperative marketing and promotional initiatives. These will include branding and content on PBI's website and social media platforms; endorsement through its global network of tennis professionals, coaches and destinations, (with PBI professionals using Slinger Bag ball launchers and other products with their students); regular e-marketing campaigns, including PBI's e-newsletter distributed across its PBI's global client database, which will expand the reach of this partnership.

Slinger Bag will have partner branding at each PBI destination and on all PBI promotional materials. All PBI worldwide tennis camps will become official Slinger Bag centers and these will offer a series of specially formulated training and practice programs integrating Slinger Bag's on court versatility. From this a series of Slinger Bag training tutorials will be produced and distributed to the PBI global network to maintain PBI's client activities. Slinger Bag will be available for use in all PBI World Tennis Camps enhancing the overall PBI tennis camp experience.

Peter Burwash International is renowned for its management of the tennis operations at many of the top hotels, resorts and clubs around the world. Currently PBI works with 59 highly prestigious destinations across 24 countries. These include Tokyo Lawn Tennis Club; The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, Florida; The American Club Singapore and The Four Season Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach. In addition to management, PBI also operates tennis camps, coaching programs and a number of other events around the world.

Slinger Bag, the world's most portable tennis ball launcher, is now widely recognised as the 'hot' new Tennis product. Since its launching in Spring 2020, the product has received continuous critical acclaim and surpassed all sales and growth targets wherever it is sold around the world.

Slinger Bag enables tennis players to get out on court to play at any time without the need to find a playing partner - whether that be at their club, local park, on their driveways or in any other available open space. Slinger Bag is lightweight, wheeled like a trolley bag, and easily transported in the trunk of the smallest saloon or sedan car. It offers players the versatility to store all of their tennis gear including racquets, shoes, towels and accessories. At the average price of two to three performance tennis racquets, it is highly affordable when compared to comparable performing traditional ball machines.

"We're really excited by this association. Peter Burwash International is a highly regarded global tennis organization, working at the premium end of the global tennis market and this is the perfect environment for our brand. PBI customers around the globe are our core target market and this partnership represents an incredible opportunity to demonstrate the versatility and transportability of Slinger Bag directly to this key audience of players. As I experienced myself, there is no better sales pitch than getting on court with Slinger Bag to appreciate its ease of use and exceptional practice benefits," says Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag. "Slinger Bag is truly honored to have the endorsement of such a prestigious and established tennis organisation as Peter Burwash International."

Rene Zondag, President, Peter Burwash International commented, "We are extremely excited about this partnership. Since 1975 Peter Burwash International (PBI) has been bringing tennis around the world, with the goal of making tennis simple and enjoyable for each and every player. Singer Bag has managed to create an incredible product that achieves just that: it makes playing tennis simple and enjoyable. Slinger Bag's innovative and high quality product is similar to what PBI stands for."

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com.

About Peter Burwash International

Founded in 1975, Peter Burwash International (PBI) is the world's premier tennis management company, specializing in tennis instruction, program development, marketing, operations and daily tennis activities for five-star resorts, hotels and tennis clubs worldwide. Recognized for its innovative Tennis For Life® instruction and exceptional customer service, PBI directs tennis programs for over 50 exclusive properties in the United States, Mexico, Hawaii, Caribbean, Asia, the Middle East and Europe. For more information please visit www.pbitennis.com.

About Slinger Bag®: Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger Bag® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $200M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patented, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

