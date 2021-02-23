iLien Motor Vehicle, Portfolio Sync, and iLien for Main Street recognized for excellence

Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions has won three major industry accolades for excellence in product innovation. Two of its solutions-iLien Motor Vehicle and Portfolio Sync-have earned "Product of the Year" distinctions in Finance Monthly magazine's hotly contested 2021 FinTech Awards, while its iLien for Main Street offering won a 2021 BIG Innovation Award in the "Banking Innovations" category.

The three awards were decided by independent editorial panels and recognize Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions' ongoing leadership in developing expert solutions. Finance Monthly is a global publication within the Universal Media group, providing news, commentary and analysis, and distributed to more than 195,000 people each month. The Business Intelligence Group's (BIG) Innovation Awards recognize organizations, products, and people that are "bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways."

"These honors reinforce Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions' ongoing commitment to bringing innovative solutions in lien and title management services to the financial services market," said Raja Sengupta, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions. "More importantly, these three solutions share a common inspiration in that their development and successful implementation are largely due to the critical, sustained input of our customers on what matters the most to them as the environment changes-and the increasingly important role that technological innovation plays in helping solve complex customer challenges."

iLien Motor Vehicle, a cloud-based SaaS solution that serves as a single source for processing and managing motor vehicle titles and liens, helps solve the most unique and complicated challenges in title perfection.

Portfolio Sync is a first-of-its-kind UCC lien management product that combines all of a lender's existing liens into one view, no matter how or where they were filed. It provides greater visibility into the entire lending portfolio, so issues that could effect a lender's secured interests can be identified and managed across all liens from one dashboard.

iLien for Main Street helps lenders optimize their due diligence and lien management efforts when securing loans for small and medium-sized businesses under the Main Street Lending Program.

Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions, part of the Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division, provides comprehensive lien management, debtor due diligence, monitoring, and risk management solutions to financial professionals. Its iLien suite of products delivers solutions for asset-backed loan, real-estate and vehicle title processing and management to help reduce complexity in lien lifecycle management and promote more confident lending decisions.

Wolters Kluwer's GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help U.S. financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Lien Solutions' UCC Manage solution enables lenders to manage and address risks in their entire UCC lien portfolio with analytics, visibility and automation. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions' Paycheck Protection Program Supported by TSoftPlus, meanwhile, helps U.S. lenders' small business customers access critical stimulus funding. In addition, CT Corporation has launched a Covid-19 resource center to provide businesses and law firms with international, federal and state legislative updates.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

