Databricks Appoints Vinod Marur as Senior Vice President of Engineering

Seasoned software leader and longtime Google executive brings diverse background in data and AI to the lakehouse visionary

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks, the Data and AI company, today announced the appointment of veteran technologist Vinod Marur as Senior Vice President of Engineering. Marur will lead the global engineering team at Databricks, helping the company accelerate innovation and continue to scale the Databricks Lakehouse platform for exponential growth.

Marur brings decades of enterprise technology experience to the new role at Databricks, including a nearly 15-year tenure holding senior leadership positions at Google. During this time, Marur led engineering teams for crucial business units like Search and Payments, comprising a large-scale billing platform, as well as consumer experiences such as Google Pay and Search Ads, where he led initiatives that were central to the company's revenue growth and the transformation to mobile advertising. He also dove into his passion for developer platforms to ultimately create and lead Actions on Google, a platform that allows third parties to develop for and extend the functionality of Google Assistant and other products. Most recently, Marur built and ran a high-impact engineering organization at Rubrik, where he served as the Senior Vice President of Engineering.

"Vinod's innovative, problem-solving spirit and enthusiasm for developer platforms is an incredible fit for Databricks and we are excited to be welcoming him to the team," said Ali Ghodsi, CEO and Co-Founder of Databricks. "His extensive experience leading some of the industry's most dynamic engineering teams brings a wealth of knowledge that will allow us to continue innovating rapidly at an even greater scale."

Databricks recently raised $1 billion at a $28 billion valuation, set to help the company scale as it builds an open, modern lakehouse cloud platform that can support all data-driven use cases, from BI to AI. As the lakehouse platform becomes the architecture of choice for data-driven organizations around the world, Marur's expertise, relentless customer focus and true platform mindset will prove invaluable.

"I am thrilled to be joining Databricks at such an exciting point in the company's trajectory," said Marur. "Opportunities to build a platform with this impact potential only come along so often. The work Databricks is doing to pioneer the lakehouse platform across the industry is a true reflection of the innovation factory that it is and will continue to be. I am honored to be part of the journey with this team."

About Databricks

Databricks is the data and AI company. More than 5,000 of organizations worldwide - including Comcast, Condé Nast, Nationwide, H&M, and over 40% of the Fortune 500- rely on Databricks' unified data platform for data engineering, machine learning and analytics. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe. Founded by the original creators of Apache Spark, Delta Lake and MLflow, Databricks is on a mission to help data teams solve the world's toughest problems. To learn more, follow Databricks on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Press Contact:

Press@databricks.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1442529/Databricks_Vinod__Marur_Head_Shot.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160675/Databricks_Logo.jpg