Ibex Medical Analytics Appoints UK Head to Support NHS Adoption of AI-powered Cancer Diagnostics

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibex Medical Analytics , the pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI)-based cancer diagnostics, today announced the appointment of Richard Nicholson, a seasoned professional of healthcare informatics and digital pathology, as its Sales Director for the UK and Ireland.

With over 15 years of experience in healthcare IT & medical imaging, Richard brings a unique combination of broad market expertise coupled with deep domain knowledge in digital pathology. In his previous role at Google, Richard drove the adoption and digital transformation of NHS organizations with services of Google Cloud. Prior to Google, Richard was Sales Director at Philips UK, where he led its UK and Ireland digital pathology business for over four years. Based out of Newcastle, Richard will lead Ibex's commercial team for the UK and Ireland, focusing on accelerating AI within the pathology workflow across NHS and private pathology laboratories, and supporting current customer growth.

Every two minutes someone in the UK is diagnosed with cancer. These diagnoses produce millions of tissue biopsies, each requiring meticulous review by a pathologist. The shortage of pathologists in the UK, coupled with an increase in cancer incidence, leads to overwhelming workloads, potential delays in diagnosis and treatment, as well as concerns over maintaining the quality of diagnosis.

The UK is at the forefront of changing cancer care with AI, led by groundbreaking projects such as PathLAKE+, NPIC and iCAIRD, the result of flagship UK government investment addressing the opportunities and challenges of the future. This injection of NHS innovation and funding presents Ibex the opportunity to implement clinical-grade solutions across numerous pathology labs in the UK, helping physicians improve diagnostic accuracy, quality control and efficiency. Well known within the UK, Ibex recently won a share of a £50 million fund as part of the UK's AI in Health and Care Award, enabling roll out of its Galen platform in six NHS trusts in the largest ever government funded multi-site AI deployment in the UK.

"I am thrilled to join the Ibex team at a time when AI for cancer diagnosis is at an inflection point in the UK," said Richard Nicholson. "Ibex has demonstrated significant traction recently and leads with worldwide commercial deployments of AI in pathology. I look forward to strengthening Ibex's customer base in the UK as we prepare to launch a succession of new AI applications in the coming months."

"Smashing to have Richard join the Ibex team," said Stuart Shand, Chief Commercial Officer at Ibex. "Ibex and our customers will benefit greatly from Richard's experience and knowledge of pathology in the UK. "The NHS is set to become the global leader in implementing digital solutions for cancer pathways, and under Richard's leadership, we look forward to working closely with our partners in the UK, helping unlock the full potential of AI, supporting NHS and UK-based pathologists to deliver the very best in patient care."

Ibex uses AI to develop clinical-grade solutions that help pathologists detect and grade cancer in biopsies. The Galen Breast and Galen Prostate are the first-ever AI-powered cancer diagnostics solutions in routine clinical use in pathology and deployed worldwide, empowering pathologists to improve diagnostic accuracy, integrate comprehensive quality control and enable more efficient workflows. Ibex's solutions are built on deep learning algorithms trained by a team of pathologists, data scientists and software engineers. For more information go to www.ibex-ai.com.

