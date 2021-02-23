Jellyfish Expands Global Footprint with Data and Analytics Capabilities Enhanced with New Offerings in E-Commerce, Content Creation, Creative and Localization

Jellyfish, the digital marketing partner to the world's leading brands (i.e., Samsung, Uber, Nestle, Deckers, Spotify, and eBay), announced today the acquisition of 5 companies-each a known leader in the digital space. Jellyfish's rapid expansion comes against a backdrop of consolidation and challenges in the traditional agency sector as the company's capabilities lie in helping brands during their digital transformation journey. Jellyfish's expansion follows previous acquisitions with a significant investment from Fimalac Group in 2019. The company represents a new kind of digital business, where agency services are combined with consultancy, training, and cutting-edge technologies to deliver the best possible outcomes for clients. Launched in 2005, it has also become one of a select few globally managed Google Marketing Platform Partners, growing at an average of 45% per annum consistently over the last eight years.

Current eMarketer forecasts indicate that total media ad spend is expected to hit more than 600 billion in 2021 thus, to remain competitive, and to increase media effectiveness, companies must cut through a saturated digital landscape and provide seamless, relevant communications across all channels and touchpoints. The acceleration of digital transformation in response to the global pandemic has created a greater need for brands to partner with companies that can help them navigate and meet the challenges of driving growth and sustainability.

"Our mission is to ensure that our clients have all the resources needed to fully embrace digital transformation and reach results that transcend every expectation. Coming off a year of unprecedented disruption and transformation in digital marketing, Jellyfish continues to grow worldwide, entering new markets of Australia and Mexico and increasing our presence in France, Brazil, and the US-adding new capability and talent around the globe, with a focus on content creation and localization, e-commerce, creative, and data optimization," says Rob Pierre CEO of Jellyfish. "These acquisitions are key in driving prominence and growth in the marketplace and we believe nothing is impossible or beyond the reach of our clients," Pierre adds.

"These acquisitions bring powerful enhancements to our portfolio of services by expanding our depth of expertise, geographical reach, and our offerings across several continents and regions," says Chris Lee, COO, Jellyfish.

Expanded expertise, technologies:

Seelk

Software and consultancy for Amazon Marketplace

Splash

Creative technology and services with global localization

Quill

Global Performance Content for e-commerce

Webedia Brand Services

Gamification, content, data, technology services and enterprise data strategies

Expanded global footprint:

Data Runs Deep Australia

Consulting, implementation, and training for data solutions

Other recent acquisitions that expanded our global footprint:

Reamp Brazil

Programmatic marketing, marketing automation, and digital campaign performance (acquired in H2 2020)

San Pancho Mexico Colombia

Full-funnel digital marketing capabilities and analytics expertise (acquired in H2 2020)

About Jellyfish

Jellyfish, part of the Fimalac Group, is a global partner in digital marketing and transformation to some of the world's leading brands including Samsung, Uber, Nestle, Orange, Spotify eBay. Jellyfish represents a new kind of digital business, where agency services are combined with consultancy, training, and cutting-edge technologies to deliver the best possible outcomes for clients. Employing over 2000 people across 40 offices globally, and with further expansion on the horizon, Jellyfish aims to be the first-choice global partner for any brand's digital requirements. Launched in 2005, Jellyfish has also grown to become one of a select few globally managed Google Marketing Partners. Growing at an average of 45% per annum consistently over the last eight years, Jellyfish is proud to be at the forefront of the global digital economy.

