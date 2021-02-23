Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2021) - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Melkior Resources Inc. (TSXV: MKR). The report is titled, "Gold Explorer with Strong Partners in World-Class Mining Jurisdiction."

About Melkior Resources Inc.

Melkior Resources is a Canadian exploration company focused on unlocking value by advancing its four projects located in gold-rich areas across Canada. Its projects include Carscallen Project, White Lake Project, Maseres Project and the Val d'Or Property.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd., and an investment entity, the West Cirque Fund Limited Partnership.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and / or affiliated companies do not hold shares in Melkior Resources Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75163