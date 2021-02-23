

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As New York's hospitalization and COVID-19 infection rates continue to decline, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that several industries in the state can resume operations next month. As part of this, New York City's cinema theaters can re-open on March 15.



Under the guidelines issued by the Governor, the cinema halls are allowed to reopen by conforming to the following restrictions: Venues are restricted to 25 percent capacity, with no more than 50 people per screen at a time; Masks are mandatory; Assigned seating; Social distancing; Additional staffing to control occupancy, traffic and seating; and Enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards.



In addition, movie theaters that remain closed in any remaining parts of the state may also open in accordance with the guidance.



Beginning March 5, Billiard halls can reopen statewide. Weddings and Catered Events Can resume statewide on March 15. Billiard/Pool halls are restricted to 35 percent capacity in New York City, and 50 percent capacity in other parts of the state.



Venues of weddings and catered events are allowed to operate with 50 percent of their capacity, with no more than 150 people per event. All patrons must be tested for coronavirus prior to the event.



'Thanks to the hard work and commitment of all New Yorkers, our infection rate is now the lowest we've seen in three months, and accordingly we will now be reopening various recreational activities across the state including billiard halls, weddings and movie theaters in New York City,' Cuomo told the media.



'From day one, we have said that our COVID recovery is not a choice between public health and the economy - it has to be both - and in New York we're demonstrating how to do that safely and smartly,' the Governor added.



He promised to keep reopening different sectors of the state's economy as its infection rate continues to fall, and the vaccination rate continues to climb.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de