Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: KREATE GROUP OYJ: DIRECTED ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 23, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 163276) KREATE GROUP OYJ: DIRECTED ISSUE A total of 54,873 shares will be traded as old shares as of February 24, 2021 presuming that the shares have been registered in the trade register on February 24, 2021. Identifiers of Kreate Group Oyj's share: Trading code: KREATE ISIN code: FI4000476866 Orderbook id: 216105 Number of shares: 8,984,772 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260