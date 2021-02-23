Anzeige
InnoCan meldet den Eintritt in den boomenden US-Beauty-Markt!
23.02.2021 | 15:53
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: KREATE GROUP OYJ: DIRECTED ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 23, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 163276)

KREATE GROUP OYJ: DIRECTED ISSUE

A total of 54,873 shares will be traded as old shares as of February 24, 2021
presuming that the shares have been registered in the trade register on
February 24, 2021. 

Identifiers of Kreate Group Oyj's share:

Trading code: KREATE
ISIN code: FI4000476866
Orderbook id: 216105
Number of shares: 8,984,772

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
