BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

23 February 2021

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Results of General Meeting

Capitalised terms used in this Announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the circular (the "Circular") published by BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company") on 29 January 2021.

Following the General Meeting which was held today, the Board announces that the following Resolutions put to Shareholders (in the case of Resolution 2, only to the Independent Shareholders) were each passed on a poll:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

(Resolution 1)To authorise the Company, conditional on the passing of Resolution 2 below, to make market purchases (within the meaning of section 693(4) of the Act) of ordinary shares of U.S.$0.01 each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), following the completion of a tender offer made by Winterflood Securities Limited ("Winterflood") for Ordinary Shares on the terms set out or referred to in the Circular, provided that the maximum number of Ordinary Shares authorised to be purchased shall be 241,210,518 Ordinary Shares, being the number of Ordinary Shares in issue immediately prior to the commencement of the General Meeting (excluding those held in treasury, if any).

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

(Resolution 2) To approve the waiver granted by the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers, described in the Circular, of the obligations that would otherwise arise under Rule 9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers on any member of the BlackRock Concert Party (as defined in the Circular) to make a general offer to shareholders of the Company as a result of any market purchases by the Company of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the authority sought by Resolution 1 above.

A copy of the Resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The results of the polls were as follows:

For & Discretionary % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Resolution 1 114,789,282 95.77 5,067,253 4.23 65,524 Resolution 2 79,925,634 93.38 5,663,634 6.62 34,332,791