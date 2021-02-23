DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: UBS AG
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
UBS AG acting through its Australia Branch has issued a dual-tranche AUD 1.0 billion senior benchmark transaction consisting of a 5-year AUD 0.70 billion floating rate note (ISIN: AU3FN0058608) maturing on 26 February 2026 and a 5-year AUD 0.30 billion fixed rate note (ISIN: AU3CB0278174) maturing on 26 February 2026. Settlement date for all tranches is 26 February 2021.
