DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: UBS AG / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

UBS AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



23.02.2021 / 16:45

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





UBS AG acting through its Australia Branch has issued a dual-tranche AUD 1.0 billion senior benchmark transaction consisting of a 5-year AUD 0.70 billion floating rate note (ISIN: AU3FN0058608) maturing on 26 February 2026 and a 5-year AUD 0.30 billion fixed rate note (ISIN: AU3CB0278174) maturing on 26 February 2026. Settlement date for all tranches is 26 February 2021.

23.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

