Nordic Nanovector launches a private placement of new shares

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) ("Nordic Nanovector" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to extending and improving the lives of patients with haematological cancers through the development and commercialisation of innovative targeted therapeutics, announces the launch of a private placement of new shares (the "Offer Shares") representing up to approximately 20% of the outstanding share capital of the Company at this date (the "Private Placement"). The Company has engaged ABG Sundal Collier ASA, Carnegie AS and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners (collectively referred to as the "Managers") in connection with the Private Placement. Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS is acting as legal advisor to Nordic Nanovector.

Nordic Nanovector intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for the following purposes:

Conduct Pharmacokinetics (PK) studies and execute CMC activities required for the regulatory filing.

Initiate the preparatory activities for the confirmatory phase 3 trial and preparation of market launch.

General corporate purposes.

The proceeds from the Private Placement are expected to ensure financing past the Company's value inflection point targeted for H2 2021 and an additional at least six months period (throughout Q2 2022) to enable the Company to maximize shareholder value from the PARADIGME clinical trial.

Company update

The Company is carrying out the PARADIGME study, which investigates Betalutin in relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkins lymphoma. In 2020, the Company completed a strategic review and concluded that it will focus its efforts and resources fully on the PARADIGME study until its completion. Further, in 2020, the Company made the following key decisions related to Betalutin and the PARADIGME study:

Expansion of inclusion criteria for recruitment to the PARADIGME trial





Focus for the PARADIGME trial going forward is set on the "40/15" arm based on Independent Review Committee recommendation (after comprehensive review of interim data)

The pivotal Phase IIb PARADIGME trial of Betalutin in 3L R/R FL is, although significantly affected by COVID-19, progressing with 95 sites in 24 countries open for enrolment:

73 patients enrolled as of 17 February 2021 . (59 enrolled as of 18 November 2020 )

. (59 enrolled as of )



Following discussions with the FDA and an internal review, the company believes that a robust clinical data set (safety and efficacy) to support a filing at the designated dosing regimen of 40/15 can be achieved with a reduction of the initially targeted population from 130 to 120 patients. On this basis, 47 more patients are required to complete PARADIGME for regulatory submission of Betalutin





Still targeting preliminary 3-month top-line data from PARADIGME in H2 2021

Nordic Nanovector believes that these initiatives make the Company well positioned towards the read out from Phase IIb PARADIGME trial of Betalutin, having seen a meaningful increase in rate of enrolment last two months despite Christmas and Covid-19.

The Private Placement

The subscription price and the number of shares to be issued in the Private Placement will be determined through an accelerated book building process. The application period for the Private Placement commences today at 16:30 hours CEST and will close at 08:00 hours (CEST) on 24 February 2021 (the "Application Period"). The Company and the Managers reserve the right to close or extend the Application Period at any time and for any reason. If the Application Period is shortened or extended, any other dates referred to herein may be amended accordingly. The Company's largest shareholder, HealthCap VI L.P., has pre-subscribed for a number of Offer Shares equivalent to EUR 500,000 Primary insiders including Chairman of the Board and key management have pre-subscribed for a number of Offer Shares equivalent to approximately EUR 85,000.

The minimum subscription and allocation amount in the Private Placement will be the NOK equivalent of EUR 100,000, provided that the Company may, at its sole discretion, may allocate an amount below EUR 100,000 to the extent applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirement pursuant to applicable regulations, including the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and ancillary regulations, are available. Allocation of the Offer Shares will be determined at the end of the book building process, and the final allocation will be made by the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") at its sole discretion, following advice from the Managers.

The Offer Shares will be issued based on an authorisation granted to the Company's Board at the Company's extraordinary general meeting on 21 October 2021 (the "Authorisation").

The Board has considered alternative structures for the raising of new equity. Following careful considerations, the Board is of the view that it will be in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders to raise equity through a private placement setting aside the pre-emptive rights of the shareholders. By structuring the transaction as a private placement, the Company will be in a position to raise capital in an efficient manner, with a lower discount to the current trading price and with significantly lower risks compared to a rights issue. In addition, the Private Placement is subject to marketing through a pre-sounding and a publicly announced book building process. By this, a market based subscription price will be achieved. The Company will also consider whether to commence a repair offering towards the existing shareholders who did not participate in the Private Placement.

The Private Placement will be directed towards Norwegian and international investors, in each case subject to and in compliance with applicable exemptions from relevant prospectus or registration requirements. Notification of allotment and payment instructions is expected to be issued to the applicants on or about 24 February 2021 through a notification to be issued by the Managers.

Up to 15,878,122 shares will be issued by the Board pursuant to the Authorisation on a delivery versus payment basis (the "Offer Shares"). The Offer Shares will be tradable from registration of the share capital increase in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (the "NRBE"), expected to be on or about 25 February 2021. The Managers are expected to pre-fund the Offer Shares to facilitate a swift registration of the share capital increase in the NRBE.

The Company has agreed with the Managers to a lock-up on future share issuances for a period until the Company's public disclosure of the preliminary 3-month top-line data from the PARADIGME clinical study (targeted for H2 2021), subject to customary exceptions. The Company's Board and Executive Management have all agreed with the Managers to a lock-up on existing shareholdings for a period of 360 days from the closing date, subject to customary exceptions. In addition, the Company's largest shareholder, HealthCap VI L.P. has agreed with the Managers to a lock-up for a period of 90 days from the closing date, subject to customary exceptions.

The Company will announce the final number of Offer Shares placed and the final subscription price in the Private Placement in a stock exchange announcement expected to be published before opening of trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange tomorrow, 24 February 2021. Completion of the Private Placement is subject to final approval by the Company's Board.

The Company's latest company update presentation is available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media/Reports and Presentation.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44 203 926 8535

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

