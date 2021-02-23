LAXENBURG, AUSTRIA, February 23 (WNM/Nature Sustainability/Ansa Heyl) - Countries in South Asia's Indus River Basin could lower costs for development and reduce soil pollution and water stress by cooperating on management and development of water resources, electricity, and food production, according to new IIASA research. The Indus River Basin - which includes parts of Afghanistan, China, India, and Pakistan - is one of the most intensively cultivated regions on Earth, highly water-stressed, and ...

