Raketech Group Holding plc: HowToBet Emphasizes Responsible Gambling as Online Sports Betting Soars

HowToBet.com is emphasizing the importance of responsible gambling after the latest industry figures show that the popularity of online sports betting is increasing at an unrelenting pace. The 'betting wikipedia', which is designed to educate adults about how to bet safely and sensibly, says that sports fans must double down on their efforts to gamble in a responsible manner.

VALLETTA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / The latest figures from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show that the online sports wagering handle in New Jersey for the first month of 2021 was $886.65 million. That was almost double the $471.14 million figure for January 2020. Similarly, the online sports betting handle in Pennsylvania in January 2021 was $579.94 million, compared with $308.60 million in the same month last year.

These trends are being replicated in most states that have legalized online sports betting. Whilst that is good news for the gambling industry as a whole, the exploding popularity of sports betting isn't without its potential dangers. It is therefore becoming increasingly important for adults to learn to bet responsibly.

HowToBet.com has seen this situation coming for a long time. A leading provider of freely accessible how-to guides and articles on all aspects of online gambling, it emphasizes the importance of responsible gambling every step of the way. As well as helping its readers to choose only legal and reputable sportsbooks and casinos, such as DraftKings, FanDuel and William Hill, it also encourages a rational and conservative approach to betting rather than a dangerously emotional one.

Right now, HowToBet.com has more than 1,000 articles and guides available, and that number is growing week on week. Viewed by many as 'the betting wikipedia', all of its content is written by seasoned journalists who have a passion for enjoying online sports betting in a responsible way.

'Make no mistake, we love the world of online sports betting,' said Cristian Campan, Commercial Lead at HowToBet.com. 'But we are also the first to acknowledge that it isn't without its potential dangers. As online sports betting continues to grow in popularity, so does the need for us to educate people on how to do it in a way that minimises the risk of harm.

'Our approach is therefore to explain how online sports betting works and how individuals can properly assess the risks and bet in a more conscious and deliberate manner. My hope is that HowToBet will help people to enjoy sports betting in much the same way as they drive their cars - carefully, rather than recklessly.'

HowToBet is currently providing a wealth of free guides on all aspects of sports betting, including How to Bet on NCAA's March Madness. Those of you who want to be in the know before the event can visit www.HowToBet.com.

----

Howtobet.com offers the world's most comprehensive betting wikipedia that can be accessed via a user-friendly web app. Its mission is to help make online betting safe, fun and as easy as performing a search on Google. There are already more than 1,000 how-to guides freely available, all written by seasoned betting professionals. More guides are being added on a weekly basis in a continued effort to educate anyone interested in what is now a $199 billion betting industry. For more details, visit: https://www.howtobet.com/about-us/

References:

https://www.nj.gov/oag/ge/docs/Financials/PressRel2020/January2020.pdf

https://www.nj.gov/oag/ge/docs/Financials/PressRelease2021/January2021.pdf

https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/files/revenue/Gaming_Revenue_Monthly_sports_wagering_FY20192020.pdf

https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/files/revenue/Gaming_Revenue_Monthly_Sports_Wagering_FY20202021.pdf

https://www.howtobet.com/usa-gambling/

https://www.howtobet.com/new-jersey-best-online-sportsbooks/

https://www.howtobet.com/best-pennsylvania-sports-betting-sites/

Contact

Name: Cristian Campan

Email: cristian.campan@raketech.com

Phone: +45 50 30 42 66

SOURCE: Raketech Group Holding plc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/631323/HowToBet-Emphasizes-Responsible-Gambling-as-Online-Sports-Betting-Soars