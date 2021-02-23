Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund's (ALAI) managers at Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) are cautiously optimistic on the outlook for the region, focusing on its long-term opportunities, while acknowledging the current challenging backdrop due to the global healthcare pandemic. They believe that Latin America is well positioned for an economic improvement and commodity reflation as vaccines are rolled out and are confident about a corporate earnings recovery given measures that companies have taken to rationalise their businesses during the downturn. The managers also point to the relatively attractive valuations compared with the global market available in the region, which may reflect investor concerns about the fiscal and political backdrop in Latin America.

