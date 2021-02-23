FMW Media Works Corp: New to the Street to Broadcast Interview Featuring Bosagora as It Unveils T-FI, the First Real Decentralized Financial Model

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / New to the Street will be broadcasting an interview with BOSAGORA on FOX BUSINESS at 11:30 PM PST Thursday, Bloomberg on Saturday, Feburary 27th at 6:00 PM EST, and Newsmax on Sunday at 9:30 AM EST. KRON dates and times TBA.

On February 17, public blockchain platform BOSAGORA announced their blueprint for 'T-Fi,' an advanced financial concept that is anticipated to overtake the existing decentralized finance (DeFi) financial model.

T-Fi, which stands for true finance, plans to introduce a new financial experience by linking the real economy such as stocks and real estate with BOA, a coin of BOSAGORA. The company also announced a roadmap which revealed an initial lending service that is planned to begin in March. The first T-Fi lending service program will be rolled out on an incremental basis within the year as trust contracts and CoinNet developments are completed.

According to the BOSAGORA Foundation, T-Fi is an ecosystem that is centered around generating profits in a variety of ways. Profit generation in the T-Fi ecosystem consists of rewards from block generation by operating BOSAGORA nodes, fixed interest rates from lending of staked BOA assets, and income dividends by taking part in security token offering (STO) projects that are exclusively partnered with BOSAGORA. T-Fi is already attracting attention from the market because of its ability to generate profits by linking together lending staked crypto assets and the traditional economy, in addition to earnings gained through operating nodes and participating in STOs that are well-known existing ways of creating value.

For management of the T-Fi ecosystem, BOSAGORA plans to establish 'T-Fi Labs' as a separate corporation to operate nodes in its place by trusting BOA coins, while carrying out various businesses such as the lending of the BOA assets, investment in traditional economy, and fixed interest payments. BOSAGORA will also operate an exchange where users can freely buy and sell 'lending-voucher tokens' among themselves.

The company said that T-Fi pursues more stabilization and higher profits by complementing vulnerabilities of existing DeFis. Whereas conventional DeFis are focused on lending and transaction of ERC20 tokens, T-Fi can make investments in various real economies. In addition, due to its profit system being based on verified real economy, T-Fi has a structure that is fundamentally impossible for individuals to manipulate by taking advantage of bugs, smart contracts and other blind spots in profit mechanism. Another advantage of T-Fi over DeFis with complex structure is the fact that it can lure universal participation as it is based on profit system of real economy that is familiar to all.

Out of all the traditional economy sector, T-Fi is center-stage of the stock industry. It plans to operate lended assets through FMway, which signed a business agreement with BOSAGORA in November last year. FMway is an investment company based on a unique big data-based stock-picking algorithm, and has recorded an annual average earnings of 39.7% as a result of back data testing for the past 20 years on 12 countries' stock markets.

In order to decentralize T-Fi, a financial model that makes investments in the real economy including stocks, to record in blocks the various transaction details that occur outside blockchain of BOSAGORA through objective verification. To that end, BOSAGORA Foundation is known to have started discussion with Chainlink, the world-class blockchain middleware company specialized in on-chainization of off-chain data, for integrating system through Oracle.

T-Fi Labs plans to launch lending products with 1-year maturity on a first T-Fi lending service basis during the first half of this year, and it will officially start service for operating nodes as an agency in the latter half when BOSAGORA nodes can be operated. In the first year of operating Coinnet, BOSAGORA is required to issue and provide BOA coins to node operator as reward for block generation representing 37.84% of total issued coins. This is much higher rate compared to other equivalent PoS-family projects.

"With the vision of building a better world, BOSAGORA is happy to provide safer and more convenient financial service via T-Fi," said Kim In-hwan, Chairman of BOSAGORA Foundation. "BOSAGORA will create a financial ecosystem that is transparent, fair and beneficial for all through T-Fi."

Meanwhile, T-Fi Labs will open up to participants on February 22. Details on the first service of T-Fi lending can be found on their homepage and will interest rates will be fixed at approximately 44% for lending the first year of operation.

Contacts:

BPF Korea

Matthew Kim

matthew.kim@bpfkorea.org

More Resources and Links:

Website(Kor): https://bosagora.io/ko

Website(Eng): https://bosagora.io

Telegram(Kor): https://t.me/bpf_korea

Telegram(Eng): https://t.me/bpf_eng

Telegram Spanish: https://t.me/bosagora_es

Telegram Russian: https://t.me/bosagora_ru

BOSAGORA Official Announcement: https://t.me/boa_announcement

Medium: medium.com/bosagora

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BOSAGORA1

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/BOSAGORA_BOA/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BOSAGORA/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bpf-korea/

Youtube: http://bit.ly/2YFpd5r

Github: https://github.com/bpfkorea

About FMW Media

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run sponsored media formatted shows across three major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX - New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays 9:30-10 AM EST.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: FMW Media Works Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/631408/New-to-the-Street-to-Broadcast-Interview-Featuring-Bosagora-as-It-Unveils-T-FI-the-First-Real-Decentralized-Financial-Model