Global technology company Arrival today announced that members of its management team will present at the Wolfe Research Virtual Autos Conference on Thursday, February 25 at 12:10-12:45 PM Eastern Time. In addition, management will host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the days on Wednesday, February 24 and Thursday, February 25, 2021.

The live presentation can be accessed here.

About Arrival

Arrival is reinventing the automotive industry with its entirely new approach to the design and assembly of electric vehicles. Low CapEx, rapidly scalable Microfactories combined with proprietary in-house developed components, materials and software, enable the production of best in class vehicles competitively priced to fossil fuel variants and with a substantially lower Total Cost of Ownership. This transformative approach provides cities globally with the solutions they need to create sustainable urban environments and exceptional experiences for their citizens. Arrival was founded in 2015 and has a global presence, with over 1,400 employees located across its UK and US headquarters and offices in Germany, Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company is deploying its first two Microfactories in South Carolina, US and Bicester, UK in 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223006123/en/

Contacts:

Media

Victoria Tomlinson

pr@arrival.com

Investors

ir@arrival.com