The nation's premium hemp company now expanding payment options to include cryptocurrency

Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2021) - Hemptown Organics Corp. ("Hemptown" or the "Company"), a diversified hemp company doing business as Hemptown USA, committed to producing premium smokable hemp products, has announced that it will accept a host of cryptocurrency payments. Since the company's inception in 2014, it has grown to be one of the nation's most respected hemp companies and continues to set the global industry standard for the burgeoning hemp derived cannabinoid sector.

Hemptown products include innovative terpene infused hemp cigarettes, premium blends of CBG/CBD, and a super-premium line of smokable hemp flower, all of which have begun to be distributed in the European market due to high magnitude of demand. Customers can purchase the products now at www.hemptownusa.com/shop

As a market leader in the hemp-derived cannabinoid industry Hemptown has been a champion in the production of innovative and high-quality hemp-derived cannabinoid products. Given the advent of cryptocurrency and its convenient accessibility, Hemptown is pleased to begin accepting Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, DAI, Ethereum, Litecoin, and USD Coin.

As of today, customers will be able to purchase products from the Hemptown e-commerce store at www.hemptownusa.com/shop with a range of cryptocurrencies instantly through our payment gateway operated by Coinbase Commerce. Hemptown will also begin accepting cryptocurrency from investors looking to purchase equity in Hemptown in the coming weeks.

"Accepting cryptocurrency payments allow Hemptown's retailers to have unprecedented access to our unique collection of products with near immediate transactions. I am confident that this decentralized form of currency will facilitate transfers with ease and convenience for our trusted and valued retailers and clients," said Eric Gripentrog, CEO of Hemptown.

About Hemptown Organics Corp.

Hemptown is a diversified, industry-leading cannabinoid company delivering a diverse product offering across the value chain, in multiple sales channels, to meet the growing global demand for cannabinoid-based products. State of the art cultivation in Oregon's Rogue Valley, FDA-licensed and cGMP certified product manufacturing, and a strong leadership team with Fortune 500 experience, including Kellogg's, Nike and Intel, are the pillars for Hemptown's growth model as the Company pushes into the consumer-packaged goods sectors with top quality white label and branded product lines for the consumer market. For more information, visit www.hemptownusa.com.

Hemptown Investor Relations

John Martin

jmartin@hemptownusa.com

1-833-436-7896

Hemptown Sales and General Inquires

info@hemptownusa.com

1-888-CBG-NOW1 (1-888-224-6691)

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

