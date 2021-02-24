Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Breaking News & Strong Buy: Kupferrakete Bam Bam Resources meldet Neuentdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.02.2021 | 02:04
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rolls Royce Lovers, Exclusive News: The new 2021 Rolls Royce Phantom Private Limo is now available for order: Unique, Beauty, Extra Space, Comfort, and Privacy

Relax or Work inside your Private Limo.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly released 2021 Rolls Royce Phantom Limo (VIP Edition, Premier Edition) by LimousinesWorld has been uniquely designed to satisfy both drivers and passengers alike in a manner that no other car can do.

New 2021 Rolls Royce Phantom VIP Limo

Whether traveling alone or with guests in this Rolls Royce Limo, here are a few good things to enjoy:

  • Unique and Beautiful: The Rolls Royce Phantom Limo.
  • Comfort, Extra Space: Comfortable Seatings, Extra Space in the Limo, Upgraded A/C, Good Feeling.
  • Privacy for You & Guests: Divider with electronic control, Soundproof system.
  • Relax with family or Work: TV, Premier Sound System, Drinks, Fridge and more.

This RR Phantom Limo will surely be a hit with an exclusive clientele (Royal Families, Governments, VIPs, Executives, Entrepreneurs, Luxury Resorts).

To see more or order your Rolls Royce Limo, please visit their website: www.limousinesworld.com/rolls-royce-limousines/

LimousinesWorld also released the new 2021 Bentley VIP Limo.

About LimousinesWorld:

For the past 25 years, LimousinesWorld has been making Luxury Limousines (Rolls Royce, Bentley, Mercedes) for an exclusive clientele (Royal Families, Governments, VIPs, Executives, Entrepreneurs, Luxury resorts).

Their manufacturing facility has the necessary technological equipment to create and build those unique Limos for the satisfaction of their elite clientele. They provide top-level customer service to make the process easy and enjoyable.
They will ship your Rolls Royce Limo by plane or ocean cargo, all over the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441557/rrphantom3.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.