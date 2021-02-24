AKJ Acquisition of FMG Malta Ltd.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AK Jensen Group ("AKJ"), the leading provider of turnkey trading and infrastructure solutions for fund managers, today announced the acquisition of FMG Malta Ltd. ("FMG"), a full scope Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) for both traditional and crypto hedge funds.

The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval by the Malta Financial Services Authority, allows AKJ to acquire a supplemental regulatory structure providing a Brexit pathway, distribution network and established client base. Additionally, the transaction will allow FMG members to utilize AKJ's turnkey hedge fund offering for the benefit of their clients.

In discussing the transaction, Anders Kvamme Jensen, CEO of AKJ, said: "FMG has a 30+ year pedigree of providing creative solutions for sophisticated fund managers. We look forward to working with the team within our ever-expanding ecosystem, bringing an array of clever products to the marketplace."

Johan G. Kahm, Founding Partner of FMG, added: "We are thrilled to be working with AKJ. We bring a lot of expertise from our many years of structuring fund products, including our more recent expansion into digital assets. It will be exciting to contribute to our shared goal of building AKJ into the preferred destination for fund managers in Europe and abroad."

About AK Jensen Group

AK Jensen Group Limited and its subsidiaries, established in 1995, is owned by shareholders who collectively have over US$18 billion in assets under management. The group serves hedge fund and institutional clients in 35 countries around the world. Its services include a full-service platform for hedge fund managers including fund formation, legal and regulatory infrastructure, trading systems, back office support, and seed capital.

For more information about AK Jensen Group please visit: https://www.akj.com.