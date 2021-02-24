NOT FOR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Basel, Schweiz, 24. Februar 2021

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG ("Basilea" oder die "Gesellschaft") gab heute bekannt, dass sie erfolgreich 1 Million neue Namenaktien im Rahmen einer Privatplatzierung an institutionelle Aktionäre mittels eines Accelerated-Bookbuilding-Verfahrens platziert hat. Der Nettoerlös wird verwendet für i) die klinische Entwicklung von Basileas klinischen Onkologie-Medikamentenkandidaten Derazantinib und Lisavanbulin, ii) die präklinische Forschungs- und Entwicklungsaktivitäten und iii) das Nettoumlaufvermögen und andere allgemeine Unternehmenszwecke, einschliesslich Investitionen in oder In-Licensing von komplementären Geschäften, Produkten oder Vermögenswerten.

David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer von Basilea, sagte: "Durch diese Transaktion haben wir unsere institutionelle Aktionärsbasis, darunter führende Healthcare-Fonds, erfolgreich erweitert und unsere finanzielle Flexibilität erhöht, um durch die Weiterentwicklung und den Ausbau unseres F&E-Portfolios in unseren strategischen Schwerpunktbereichen Mehrwerte zu schaffen. Insbesondere haben wir für unsere am weitesten fortgeschrittenen klinischen Onkologie-Medikamentenkandidaten, Derazantinib und Lisavanbulin, nach den anstehenden wichtigen Datenauswertungen weitere Flexibilität gewonnen."

Basilea platzierte 1 Million neue Namenaktien mit einem Nennwert von je CHF 1.00 zu CHF 45.75 je neuer Namenaktie. Die neuen Aktien, die 8.4% des aktuell ausgegebenen Aktienkapitals von Basilea entsprechen, werden aus dem genehmigten Aktienkapital von Basilea unter Ausschluss der Bezugsrechte der bestehenden Aktionäre ausgegeben. Es wird erwartet, dass die neuen Aktien am 26. Februar 2021 an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert und zum Handel zugelassen werden. Die Zahlung und Abwicklung wird voraussichtlich am oder um den 26. Februar 2021 erfolgen. Die neuen Aktien werden gleichrangig mit den bestehenden Aktien sein.

Im Zusammenhang mit dem Angebot hat sich Basilea zu einem 150-tägigen Lock-up (Verkaufssperrfrist) nach dem Vollzug verpflichtet, vorbehaltlich marktüblicher Ausnahmen. Die Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrats und der Geschäftsleitung von Basilea haben sich vorbehaltlich marktüblicher Ausnahmen mit einem 150-tägigen Lock-up nach dem Vollzug des Angebots einverstanden erklärt.

Als Folge der Transaktion aktualisiert Basilea ihre Finanzprognose für das Jahr 2021. Sie behält ihre Umsatz- und Betriebsverlustprognose bei und erhöht ihre Prognose für liquide Mittel und Investitionen auf ca. CHF 155 - 160 Mio. zum Jahresende 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, Credit Suisse und Bryan Garnier agierten als Joint Bookrunners im Zusammenhang mit dem Angebot.

Über Basilea

Basilea ist ein im Jahr 2000 mit Hauptsitz in der Schweiz gegründetes biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen mit bereits vermarkteten Produkten. Unser Ziel ist es, innovative Medikamente zu entdecken, zu entwickeln und zu vermarkten, um Patienten zu helfen, die an Krebs oder Infektionen erkrankt sind. Mit Cresemba und Zevtera haben wir erfolgreich zwei Medikamente für den Einsatz im Spital auf den Markt gebracht: Cresemba zur Behandlung von invasiven Pilzinfektionen und Zevtera für die Behandlung schwerer bakterieller Infektionen. In klinischen Studien erproben wir zwei potenzielle Medikamente für die gezielte Behandlung verschiedener Krebserkrankungen. Zudem haben wir in unserem Portfolio eine Reihe von präklinischen Wirkstoffkandidaten für die beiden Bereiche Onkologie und Infektionskrankheiten. Basilea ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.

Ausschlussklausel

This communication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities referred to in it ("Securities") and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss Financial Services Act. The offer and listing of the Securities will be made without the publication of a prospectus in reliance on the exemptions provided in article 36 paragraph 1 letter a and article 38 paragraph 1 letter a of the Financial Services Act.

These materials shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

In particular, these materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933. The Securities have not been and will not be registered. There will be no public offering of these Securities in the United States.

This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Union (the "EU ProspectusRegulation") or the EU Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the UK European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "UK ProspectusRegulation") of the Securities in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") or in the UK. Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA or in the UK will be made pursuant to exemptions under the EU Prospectus Regulation and the UK Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.

In member states of the EEA, this communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the EU Prospectus Regulation ("Qualified Investors").

In the United Kingdom, this communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the UK Prospectus Regulation who are also (a) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (b) high net worth entities, or (c) other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevantpersons").

Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Qualified Investors in the EEA and to relevant persons in the United Kingdom and will be engaged in only with Qualified Investors in the EEA and with relevant persons in the United Kingdom. Any person who is not a Qualified Investor or a relevant person, as appropriate, should not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.

Diese Mitteilung enthält explizit oder implizit gewisse zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen wie «glauben», «annehmen», «erwarten», «prognostizieren», «planen», «können», «könnten», «werden» oder ähnliche Ausdrücke betreffend Basilea Pharmaceutica AG und ihrer Geschäftsaktivitäten, u.a. in Bezug auf den Fortschritt, den Zeitplan und den Abschluss von Forschung und Entwicklung sowie klinischer Studien mit Produktkandidaten. Solche Aussagen beinhalten bekannte und unbekannte Risiken und Unsicherheitsfaktoren, die zur Folge haben können, dass die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse, die finanzielle Lage, die Leistungen oder Errungenschaften der Basilea Pharmaceutica AG wesentlich von denjenigen Angaben abweichen können, die aus den zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen hervorgehen. Diese Mitteilung ist mit dem heutigen Datum versehen. Basilea Pharmaceutica AG übernimmt keinerlei Verpflichtung, zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen im Falle von neuen Informationen, zukünftigen Geschehnissen oder aus sonstigen Gründen zu aktualisieren.

Für weitere Informationen kontaktieren Sie bitte:

Dr. Peer Nils Schröder



Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Telefon +41 61 606 1102 E-Mail media_relations@basilea.com (mailto:media_relations@basilea.com)

investor_relations@basilea.com (mailto:investor_relations@basilea.com)

Diese Pressemitteilung ist unter www.basilea.comabrufbar.

