Diamond Private Club To Host Auction For Rare Stones & Fancy Diamonds In Dubai

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / The Diamond Private Club, a subsidiary of the NY Koen Group based in Dubai, UAE, is pleased to announce that they will be hosting an auction on the 25th of March for many exclusive rare stones and fancy diamonds. The Club is located at the Jumeirah Lake Towers, and hosts auctions with the support of their partner organizations. The NY Koen Group is an international holding company with assets in different industries, including diamonds, amber, business aviation, construction engineering and IT technology.

The auctions often are a perk available to only those who are members of the Club. They regularly feature immaculately crafted jewelry and precious stones from world-famous companies in the jewelry industry. Membership in the Club allows one to participate in these auctions without prior registration and brokerage fees. The precious stones on auction are usually GIA certified as well.

To quote Naum Koen's statement regarding the auctions, "They are a great way to preserve the legacy of rare and valuable jewelry and gemstones." He is the founder of NY Koen Group, the holding company for the Club, and believes that the auction aligns perfectly with the Club's broader goal of creating awareness about the rich history of the diamond industry in the Middle East. He points out that diamond artisans and merchants flooded Dubai at the turn of the 20th century. Koen believes the trade is still benefited by the strong base that they created. Auctions bring awareness of this rich history by featuring the best that this tradition has to offer. They are also a great networking opportunity for members of the Club.

The Club is a closed community of significant manufacturers and distributors of diamonds in the Middle Eastern market. The organization aims to foster stronger relationships between its members and to boost the business of procuring, marketing and distributing diamonds in the Middle East. The Club also aims to promote unity between members, and equips united members to tackle the challenges which affect the industry's overall development.

Furthermore, the Diamond Private Club is an exclusive group that takes pride in keeping access to the community a privilege. All applications are put through rigorous vetting by the club's discerning executive board. The board itself is composed of 12-20 members of the most experienced players in the Dubai diamond industry. The club's self-imposed limitation of membership numbers allows it to focus on its current members and better serve them by providing new opportunities to a select group. Access to special affiliate programs and various exclusive additional services are available to the privileged few.

One of the aims of the group is to get all the influential representatives of the diamond industry in the Middle East onboard to make decisions that will hopefully contribute to the future development of the diamond industry. The Club claims to give its members a seat at the table by creating networking opportunities for them to be acquainted with their fellow diamond industry stalwarts. The members also contribute to the decision making that will shape the diamond industry's future. Membership in the club is also meant to open up many avenues for professional and personal development through the use of training programs, counseling, and coaching.

In addition to the Club's main task of initiating collaborations and increasing camaraderie between members, the Club also offers various knowledge and communication enhancing services (such as open evenings and breakfasts, presentations, briefings, sessions, expert reports and auctions). These events facilitate networking between the Club's privileged members and provide them the opportunity to meet and converse with interesting and influential people who have shared passions and interests. The event's goals are to craft a genial, professional and confidential atmosphere in order to discuss pressing issues and challenges plaguing the industry.

The Missions of the club, as found on their official website, are, "Assembling group of similar minded people who share our passion for the diamonds business, Providing, regulating and maintaining Diamond Private Club, Promoting just and equitable principles in trade, Sharing accurate and reliable information", and "Cooperating with governmental agencies, corporations, persons and partnerships to the betterment of ethical and economic conditions." Through the networking events and auctions organized by the Club, one could note that they provide the platform to work on these missions as well.

