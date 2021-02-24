Anzeige
Nordic Nanovector ASA - Ex repair offering today

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) on 23 February 2021 and that the company is considering to conduct a repair offering of up to 2,699,280 new shares (the "Repair Offering").

The shares in Nordic Nanovector ASA will be traded exclusive the right to participate in the Repair Offering as from today, 24 February 2021

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)
Tel: +44 203 926 8535
Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations for companies listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa---ex-repair-offering-today,c3294503

