Nordic Nanovector ASA - Ex repair offering today

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) on 23 February 2021 and that the company is considering to conduct a repair offering of up to 2,699,280 new shares (the "Repair Offering").

The shares in Nordic Nanovector ASA will be traded exclusive the right to participate in the Repair Offering as from today, 24 February 2021

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

