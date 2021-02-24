AIM and Media Release

24 February 2021

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Exercise of LTIP performance rights

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that 3,742,393 vested performance rights issued pursuant to the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) have been exercised.

Of the vested performance rights that have been exercised, 3,616,862 were from the 2017 LTIP cycle that vested following performance testing as at 30 September 2020. The remaining 125,531 performance rights that have been exercised were from the 2016 LTIP cycle that vested following performance testing as at 30 September 2019.

For each performance right that was exercised, LTIP participants were allocated one fully paid ordinary share in Base Resources previously acquired on-market by the LTIP trustee.

In accordance with the terms of the LTIP, the exercise price was nil and the shares were allocated for nil cash consideration.

The LTIP participants that exercised vested performance rights included employees classified as "persons discharging managerial responsibilities" for the purposes of the United Kingdom's Market Abuse Regulation (PDMRs). As a result of their exercises, no PDMR presently holds vested performance rights. The updated security holdings of the PDMRs in the Company are set out below.

Name Vested performance rights exercised and shares allocated Holding of performance rights* Holding of shares

(direct and indirect) Tim Carstens (Managing Director) 896,820 8,410,908 8,442,833 Colin Bwye (Executive Director) 896,820 8,410,908 8,096,058 Kevin Balloch 347,980 2,855,253 3,039,313 Andre Greyling 308,337 2,760,931 4,193,966 Stephen Hay 365,908 3,001,249 1,697,999** Chadwick Poletti 286,313 2,576,797 1,448,859

* Performance rights are unvested and therefore remain subject to vesting conditions.

** Mr Hay's holding reflects the sale of 180,000 ordinary shares on market on 24 February 2021 for an average price of A$0.313 per share for the primary purpose of funding future tax liabilities arising from his exercise of vested performance rights.

As a result of the exercise of the vested performance rights, the Company has the following securities on issue:

1,178,011,850 ordinary shares.

71,078,976 performance rights issued pursuant to the terms of the LTIP, comprising: 266,893 vested 2017 LTIP cycle performance rights, which remain subject to exercise 1 . 70,812,083 unvested performance rights subject to performance testing in accordance with their terms of issue.



The figure of 1,178,011,850 ordinary shares on issue may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

[Note (1): Vested performance rights have a nil cash exercise price and, unless exercised beforehand, these rights expire on 30 September 2025.]

ENDS.

