Orosur Mining Inc Announces Block Listing Application and Options Exercise

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI), a South American-focused gold developer and explorer announces that a block listing application ("Block Listing") has been made to the London Stock Exchange for up to 11,764,706 common shares of no par value each in the Company ("New Common Shares") to be admitted to trading on AIM.

Forming part of the Company's successful capital raising in late November 2020, the Company has on issue a total of 11,764,706 unlisted warrants exercisable at a price of 25.5 pence per New Common Share at any time prior to 7 December 2022.

The Block Listing has been filed to enable holders of the Company's warrants to continue to voluntarily exercise them without the need for the issue of a separate RNS and admissions filing each time this occurs. The Company will notify on a monthly basis when there are changes to the issued share capital of the Company, and these monthly figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company. The Company will also make six-monthly announcements regarding the utilisation of the block admission in line with its obligations under AIM Rule 29. It is expected that the Block Listing will become effective on or around 1 March 2021.

If and when issued, the New Common Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing common shares of the Company.

Exercise of Options

Following the exercise of share options by a former employee, the Company has issued 225,565 New Common Shares which, on Admission, will rank pari passu with the existing Common Shares. It is expected that Admission of these New Common Shares will become effective at 8:00 a.m. on or around 1 March 2021. For the avoidance of doubt, these shares are not being issued from the Block Listing authority noted above.

Further to the issue of the 225,565 New Common Shares noted above, the total number of common shares of no par value in the Company as at the date of this announcement is 187,384,318. There are currently no shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 187,384,318. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

