Jadestone Energy Inc. Announces Block Listing Application - Replacement

The following amendment has been made to the 'Block Listing Application' announcement released on 23 February 2021.

Addition in the first paragraph of "with admission expected to become effective on or around 26 February 2021".

All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE) (the "Company" or "Jadestone"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, has made an application to the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of securities in respect of 25,034,488 common shares (the "New Common Shares") to be admitted to trading on AIM, with admission expected to become effective on or around 26 February 2021.

The New Common Shares are being reserved and will be issued as required in order to cover the future issue of common shares arising from the Jadestone Energy Stock Option Plan, relating to awards prior to 2021.

When issued, the New Common Shares will be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company.

At present, the issued share capital of the Company comprises 461,967,811 common shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Therefore, the figure of 461,967,811 common shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy Inc. is an independent oil and gas company focused on the Asia Pacific region. It has a balanced, low risk, full cycle portfolio of development, production and exploration assets in Australia, Indonesia and Vietnam.

The Company has a 100% operated working interest in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project, both offshore Australia. Both the Stag and Montara assets include oil producing fields, with further development and exploration potential. The Company also has a 100% operated working interest in two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam, and an operated 90% interest in the Lemang PSC, onshore Sumatra, Indonesia, which includes the Akatara gas field.

In addition, the Company has executed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire an operated 69% interest in the Maari Project, shallow water offshore New Zealand, and anticipates completing the transaction in H1 2021, upon receipt of customary approvals.

Led by an experienced management team with a track record of delivery, who were core to the successful growth of Talisman's business in Asia, the Company is pursuing an acquisition strategy focused on growth and creating value through identifying, acquiring, developing and operating assets in the Asia Pacific region.

Jadestone Energy Inc. is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Singapore. For further information on Jadestone please visit www.jadestone-energy.com.

