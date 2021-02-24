Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.02.2021
Breaking News & Strong Buy: Kupferrakete Bam Bam Resources meldet Neuentdeckung!
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 
Tradegate
23.02.21
19:18 Uhr
13,500 Euro
-0,816
-5,70 %
PR Newswire
24.02.2021
Cleveland-Cliffs Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; WSFS Financial to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) will replace Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) in the S&P MidCap 400, and WSFS Financial Corp. (NASD: WSFS) will replace Cleveland-Cliffs in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, March 1. S&P 500/100 constituent Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is acquiring Eaton Vance in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com
© 2021 PR Newswire
