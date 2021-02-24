

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - German sportswear firm Puma SE (PMMAF.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net earnings increased 38.8 percent to 24.7 million euros from 17.8 million euros last year. Earnings per share were up to 0.16 euro from 0.12 euro last year.



Operating result or EBIT improved 14.6 percent to 63 million euros. Gross profit margin improved to 48.0 percent from last year's 47.3 percent, mainly due to better sell-through, less promotional activity and good inventory management.



Sales increased 2.8 percent on a reported basis and 9.1 percent at currency adjusted basis to 1.52 billion euros, despite COVID-19 related lockdown measures.



Further, the company will propose a dividend of 0.16 euro per share for 2020 at the Annual General Meeting.



Looking ahead, Chief Executive Officer said, 'The pandemic is unfortunately still here and impacting our business. We do expect the negative impact to continue through the first and parts of the second quarter, but expect to see an improvement in the second half of the year. I am convinced that 2021 will be a better year for us than 2020.'



