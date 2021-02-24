Increased Adoption of Spirit Semiconductor's 5G Technology Fuels Expansion and Hiring Binge

Spirit Semiconductor, an innovator in high-performance radio frequency solutions, today announced it will be moving to a new headquarters in Theale, U.K. and will be opening a new satellite office in Leeds, U.K. to tap into the strong radio frequency (RF) monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) and filter engineering talent in Northern England. The expansion comes on the heels of swift customer adoption and deployment of Spirit Semiconductor's technology for 5G massive multiple-input and multiple-output (mMIMO) and small cell base stations.

Since the company's inception in 2020, it has experienced rapid growth, developing a core team of 15 people in less than one year. Located in one of the U.K.'s technology hotbeds, the new office is five times larger than current Spirit headquarters, boasting 9,000 square feet of office space. The new Leeds office will support the company's plans to expand its product portfolio and enter into other high growth markets.

"When Spirit Semiconductor was founded last year, we were solely focused on creating cutting edge radio frequency products for 5G mMIMO. Currently, our products are being evaluated by customers but the feedback we have received so far has been hugely positive and really provides us with the encouragement we need to branch out into other markets," said Mark Moffat, managing director of Spirit Semiconductor. "At this rate, we are targeting 65% growth in 2021. This is only the beginning for our company, and I could not be more excited to see what the next year brings by way of innovation and expansion."

"Massive MIMO architectures change the fundamental building blocks of the RF chain dramatically," commented Joe Madden, chief analyst at Mobile Experts. "We are experiencing very rapid market growth for some RF components as the base station design adapts to 32T and 64T variations of massive MIMO, with tight performance requirements for RFICs to support a wide range of applications."

Spirit Semiconductor is looking for the semiconductor industry's top talent. The company is currently hiring for several positions: principal filter design engineer, principal MMIC design engineer, senior MMIC design engineer and senior analog IC design engineer. For additional information, contact Luke Ord at IC Resources, luke.ord@ic-resources.com, +44 118 907 3070.

"IC Resources is excited to be helping Spirit Semiconductor to identify the right talent to fuel its impressive growth," commented Kathy Campling, client services director at IC Resources. "Spirit's strong business plan, exciting product roadmap and generous benefits package are an attractive proposition to potential employees."

Spirit Semiconductor Ltd. is a United Kingdom based company, founded by experts in the radio frequency (RF) semiconductor industry. We are focused on developing high-performance RF products to support the rapid roll out of 5G massive MIMO (mMIMO), small cell base stations and other markets requiring high performance solutions. At Spirit Semiconductor our approach is intelligent innovation, fast implementation and strong team collaboration. We are an aggressive, fast-moving group that is focused on developing compelling products that meet our customers' needs and timescales, while maintaining a strong team ethic and collaborative spirit. We believe in developing a balanced team that has all levels of experience and fostering an environment where everyone has the opportunity to learn and grow. To learn more, visit www.spiritsemiconductor.com.

