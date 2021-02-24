DJ EANS-News: Kommunalkredit Austria AG / S&P vergibt Investmentgrade-Rating (BBB-/A-3) für Kommunalkredit
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate News übermittelt durch euro adhoc. Für den Inhalt ist der Emittent verantwortlich. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- kein Stichwort Wien - (Wien, am 24.02.2021) - Die Kommunalkredit Austria AG (Kommunalkredit) gibt bekannt, dass die Ratingagentur S&P Global Ratings (S&P) ein langfristiges Issuer Credit Rating von BBB- für die Kommunalkredit und damit Investmentgrade Niveau vergeben hat. Das kurzfristige Rating entspricht A-3. Alle Ratings verfügen über einen stabilen Ausblick. Nähere Informationen entnehmen Sie bitte unserer Pressemitteilung [https:// www.kommunalkredit.at/fileadmin/user_upload/ 20210224_KA_Presseaussendung_S_P_vergibt_Investmentgrade_Rating_an_Kommunalkredit.pdf]. Rückfragehinweis: Kommunalkredit Austria AG Corporate Communications Tel.: +43 1 31631 153 oder +43 1 31631 593 mailto:communication@kommunalkredit.at; www.kommunalkredit.at Christian Teichmann Head of Rating Tel.: +43 1 31631 434 oder +43 664 8031631 434 mailto:c.teichmann@kommunalkredit.at; www.kommunalkredit.at Ende der Mitteilung euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
