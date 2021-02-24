Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.02.2021
Breaking News & Strong Buy: Kupferrakete Bam Bam Resources meldet Neuentdeckung!
24.02.2021 | 11:46
EANS-News: Kommunalkredit Austria AG / S&P vergibt Investmentgrade-Rating (BBB-/A-3) für Kommunalkredit

DJ EANS-News: Kommunalkredit Austria AG / S&P vergibt Investmentgrade-Rating (BBB-/A-3) für Kommunalkredit 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Corporate News übermittelt durch euro adhoc. Für den Inhalt ist der Emittent 
  verantwortlich. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
kein Stichwort 
 
Wien - (Wien, am 24.02.2021) - Die Kommunalkredit Austria AG (Kommunalkredit) 
gibt bekannt, dass die Ratingagentur S&P Global Ratings (S&P) ein langfristiges 
Issuer Credit Rating von BBB- für die Kommunalkredit und damit Investmentgrade 
Niveau vergeben hat. Das kurzfristige Rating entspricht A-3. Alle Ratings 
verfügen über einen stabilen Ausblick. 
 
Nähere Informationen entnehmen Sie bitte unserer Pressemitteilung [https:// 
www.kommunalkredit.at/fileadmin/user_upload/ 
20210224_KA_Presseaussendung_S_P_vergibt_Investmentgrade_Rating_an_Kommunalkredit.pdf]. 
 
 
 
Rückfragehinweis: 
Kommunalkredit Austria AG 
 
Corporate Communications 
Tel.: +43 1 31631 153 oder +43 1 31631 593 
mailto:communication@kommunalkredit.at; www.kommunalkredit.at 
 
Christian Teichmann 
Head of Rating 
Tel.: +43 1 31631 434 oder +43 664 8031631 434 
mailto:c.teichmann@kommunalkredit.at; www.kommunalkredit.at 
 
 
 
Ende der Mitteilung                               euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2021 05:14 ET (10:14 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
