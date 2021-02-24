

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's output prices rose in January, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Wednesday.



Output prices rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in January. Domestic market output prices grew 1.3 percent, while those for the export market fell 0.4 percent.



Prices for energy gained 3.4 percent yearly in January and those for capital goods rose 2.2 percent. Prices for consumer goods remained unchanged.



Meanwhile, prices for intermediate goods declined 0.4 percent.



Among the main sectors, prices for water supply grew 11.3 percent annually in January and those for electricity gained 3.8 percent.



Prices for manufacturing, and mining and quarrying increased 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, output prices rose 0.6 percent in January.



