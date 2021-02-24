

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's unemployment rate decline in the fourth quarter, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate fell to 7.9 percent in the fourth quarter from 8.4 percent in the third quarter.



In the corresponding period of 2019, the unemployment rate was 6.0 percent.



The number of unemployed people decreased to 75,600 in the December quarter from 81,400 in the previous quarter.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to 15 to 24 years, declined to 11.3 percent in the fourth quarter from 14.8 percent in the prior quarter.



