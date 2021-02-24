Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Extension for Reporting Financial Results

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information pursuant to the EU (Withdrawal) Act and amended pursuant to Market Abuse (Amended) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

24 February 2021

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAA" or the "Company")



Extension for Reporting Financial Results

Anglo African Agriculture plc ("AAA" or the "Company"), a company focused on agricultural trading in Africa and that is currently in the process of acquiring the Comarco group of companies operating in the port and marine logistics sector in East Africa, announces that, in accordance with the guidance issued by the Financial Conduct Authority and Financial Reporting Council, the Company will take advantage of the two-month extension, until 30 April 2021, for the reporting and filing of its financial results for the year ended 31 October 2020. The reason for the extension request is that, as is the case with many listed companies, the Company's audit experienced delays caused by COVID-related restrictions.

The Company expects to publish the results well within the two-month extension period as the audit is now well advanced.

