

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Office Depot Inc. (ODP) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $18 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $55 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Office Depot Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $30 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.8% to $2.29 billion from $2.51 billion last year.



Office Depot Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $30 Mln. vs. $68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.29 Bln vs. $2.51 Bln last year.



