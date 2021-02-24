Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2021) - Orex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: REX) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

