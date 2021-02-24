Following a directors' meeting yesterday, Kcell has announced its intention to delist its GDRs from the LSE and AIX. It expects to remain listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Kcell believes that concentrating trading on the KASE will improve liquidity and the costs and efforts of maintaining an international listing are no longer justifiable, particularly given it has no plans to access the international capital markets. It will convene an EGM on 9 April to approve the cancellation and expects the delisting to take place around 7 July.

