Thousands more suppliers will be connected to the FLOW platform

TIE Kinetix, a leader in business-to-government (B2G) electronic invoicing, announced today that the Municipality of Amsterdam has extended their four-year contract for an additional three years. The extension indicates that thousands more of the municipality's suppliers will be onboarded to the FLOW Partner Automation platform during the contract period.

"We first began our relationship with the Municipality of Amsterdam back in 2017, shortly before all public authorities in the Netherlands were legally obligated to receive and process electronic invoices," says Jan Sundelin, CEO, TIE Kinetix. "We're proud to have supported the municipality with their digitalization efforts, and we're looking forward to making even more progress in the coming three years."

As of May 27th, 2020, the Municipality of Amsterdam decided to make electronic invoicing mandatory in their buying terms. This obligation aims to further reduce processing time and cost by virtue of invoice automation, resulting in increased efficiency and quicker turnaround for the municipality and its suppliers. As a Dutch company with an abundance of local e-invoicing knowledge and a network of over 600 government organizations in the Benelux area alone, TIE Kinetix is a preferred service provider.

To simplify the transition to e-invoicing, TIE Kinetix provides a variety of options for suppliers to connect to the FLOW platform: EDI-2-FLOW, PDF-2-FLOW, and PORTAL-2-FLOW. In accordance with individual business needs, suppliers may choose to send invoices electronically, via email (in PDF format or other), or through an online portal respectively. The company also provides a wide range of services and support to ensure a smooth onboarding process, including the option to run fully automated onboarding campaigns with active follow up. An added benefit for suppliers is that the company is ISO 27001 certified and serves as an official PEPPOL Access Point.

This agreement with the Municipality of Amsterdam marks the first of two allotted three-year extension periods. The municipality will have the option to enter an additional three-year extension period in 2024.

Read more about our business-to-government solutions here.

About TIE Kinetix

At TIE Kinetix, we deliver Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to companies, governmental institutions, and their suppliers, to help them exchange all business documents electronically and simplify supply chain processes as a result. FLOW Partner Automation, our software platform, empowers its users to engage in smart business exchanges and streamline communication through seamless integration with any existing system. Since 1987, we have supported all EDI and e-invoicing standards and communication methods worldwide. Today, our global team of experts share their knowledge with our 2,500+ customers, facilitating the exchange of over 1 billion documents through FLOW each year.

TIE Kinetix is a public company (Euronext: TIE), and has offices in the Netherlands, France, Germany, Australia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.TIEKinetix.com, and follow us on Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook, Xing, and YouTube.

