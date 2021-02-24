The partnership is one of the first commercial applications of quantum technology for bioinformatics

Crown Bioscience (CrownBio), JSR Life Sciences and Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) today announced a partnership agreement to explore the application of quantum technology to drive the identification of multi-gene biomarker discovery for oncology drug discovery.

The partnership will combine CrownBio's domain expertise and vast data sets generated from 15 years of preclinical and translational research and CQC's advanced capabilities in quantum algorithms, quantum machine learning, and quantum computing.

Utilizing quantum machine algorithms and CQC's software development framework for execution on NISQ (Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum) computers, the initial approach will focus on deriving insight from the analysis of genetic data to identify cancer treatment biomarkers and drive the next generation of bioinformatics.

The objective is to identify a strategy to implement an early quantum computing application that will ultimately address and explore solutions to broad challenges in life sciences.

Armin Spura, CEO of CrownBio commented, "The agreement continues CrownBio's commitment to innovation and the application of technology to accelerate and de-risk drug development, leading to stronger drug candidates and a more rapid transition from preclinical phases to the clinic."

llyas Khan, CEO of CQC said, "CQC was founded to develop technologies that could help address some of the most pressing societal challenges, particularly in areas such as human biology, so we are excited to enter into our latest partnership with CrownBio to determine how cutting-edge quantum machine learning methods can be applied to critical use cases."

About Cambridge Quantum Computing

Founded in 2014 and backed by some of the world's leading quantum computing companies, CQC is a global leader in quantum software and quantum algorithms, enabling clients to achieve the most out of rapidly evolving quantum computing hardware. CQC has offices in the UK, USA and Japan with a team of over 130 professionals. For more information, visit CQC at cambridgequantum.com and on LinkedIn. Access the tket Python module on GitHub.

About Crown Bioscience

Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global drug discovery and development service company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, Crown Bioscience enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates. For more information, visit: www.crownbio.com

About JSR Life Sciences

JSR Life Sciences, LLC is committed to the advancement of human health worldwide as a strategic partner to companies that discover, develop, and deliver products to treat disease and improve the quality of life for patients. Based in Sunnyvale, California, JSR Life Sciences operates a network of manufacturing facilities, R&D labs and sales offices. The JSR Life Sciences family of companies includes Crown Bioscience, KBI Biopharma, Inc., Medical Biological Laboratories Co., LTD., Selexis SA and other affiliates throughout Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Connect at www.jsrlifesciences.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005575/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries Crown Bio/ JSR Life Sciences

Mike Beyer

Sam Brown Inc.

+1 312-961-2502

mikebeyer@sambrown.com



Media Company Inquiries Cambridge Quantum Computing

Mike Kilroy

Group Director, Technology

HKA Marketing Communications

mike@hkamarcom.com

+ 1 714 422-0927



Company Inquiries Crown Bio/ JSR Life Sciences

Missy Bindseil

JSR North America Holdings, Inc.

JSR Life Sciences, LLC

+1 830-237-9527

mbindseil@jsr-nahq.com